Blountville man among 8 in Tennessee charged with soliciting prostitutes online

The Tennessee Bureau Investigation says it worked with the Morristown Police Department on the two-day operation called “Operation Someone Like Me.” Undercover agents posted ads online and eight men responded with attempts to buy sex with prostitutes.

Last year, the state legislature put aside money for four special agents to specialize in human trafficking cases and train police agencies in that specialty.

Those arrested include: Russell E. Goode, 52, of Hazel Green, Alabama;Dwayne A. Ramsey, 56, of Morristown; Benjamin D. Bailey, 27, of Greeneville; Johnny T. James, 43, of Morristown; Joshua Reed, 33, of Newport; Tommy P. Sells II, 43, of Blountville; Jeffery L. Teague, 52, of Newport; and David S. Presley, 43, of Knoxville.