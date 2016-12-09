Police dog pointed to meth on passenger, Johnson City police said

About 8:45 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle in which Mitchell, 36, 208 Leach Circle, Jonesborough, was riding. Police said she repeatedly gave them false information, providing various social security numbers and an incorrect date of birth.

Police called a in K9 unit, and the dog alerted them to a baggie containing methamphetamine. Mitchell also told police she had used “ice” earlier in the day.

After discovering Mitchell’s actual identity, police conducted a records check and conformed that she had an existing arrest warrant from Washington County.

Mitchell was charged with identity theft and simple possession of methamphetamine. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.