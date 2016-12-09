Police: Tinted windows led to Johnson City man's pot arrest

Police said when Redmond, 23, 100 Milligan View Road, was stopped for a window tint violation, they found a felony amount of marijuana for resale, along with drug paraphernalia.

Tennessee law says it is unlawful to operate a vehicle with a window that has a visible light transmittance of less than 35 percent, or with the exception of the manufacturer's standard installed shade band, reduces the visible light transmittance in the windshield below 70 percent.

Redmond was charged with felony manufacturing/delivery/selling a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and a window tint violation. He held in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.