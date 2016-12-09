Kingsport police obtain warrants for truck crash and dash at house

As previously reported by the Times-News, the incident occurred shortly before noon. On Friday morning, Kingsport police reported that the wreck had actually shifted the home off its foundation, and the suspect likely received assistance in leaving the scene from another individual.

A search is continuing for Harold G. White Jr., 45, of 555 Mayfield Ave., Kingsport. Warrants have been filed charging him with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, failure to report a collision, and failure to maintain control. Police say White was also driving on a revoked license and doesn't have insurance.

At the scene of the crash Thursday, resident Rhonda Webb told the Times-News that she heard a vehicle "wide open" prior to the impact. After the Ford F150 plowed into her home, she walked outside to find a man still inside the smoking vehicle.

More about the search from our partners at the Kingsport Times-News.

Earlier:

Truck plows into Kingsport home, police search for driver

KINGSPORT — A reckless motorist left the roadway of a residential city street on Thursday, went airborne and crashed into a home, demolishing a large section of foundation and decking before fleeing on foot.

“I heard this truck wide open,” said Rhonda Webb, a resident who had just exited a washroom directly above the point of impact. “When it hit, I tried to run to the back (of the house). I thought he was coming all the way through.”

The crash occurred shortly before noon at 308 Gravely Road. Police continued to search for the driver into the evening. Cleanup of the scene, just past Oak Drive Circle and at the beginning of a steep ascent, blocked traffic for several hours.

“I went out and the truck was smoking. He was inside,” recalled Webb. “I asked, ‘Are you Ok? Are you all right?’ He saw the phone in my hand and said, ‘Don't do it.’ ”