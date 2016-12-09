City man charged with passing counterfeit checks at banks

Richard Shuffler, 49, 141 E. Market St., was charged with three counts of criminal simulation over $1,000.

Employees at Regions Bank, 1408 W. State of Franklin Road, told police they believed Shuffler was trying to pass a counterfeit check. Upon arrival at the bank, police said an investigation revealed Shuffler had passed counterfeit checks at two other area banks.

He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $30,000 bond with an arraignment set for Sessions Court on Monday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m.