Burglar caught on home surveillance video, Johnson City police say

Jahmar D. Adams, 23, 260 Riverview Drive, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

On Dec. 2, a burglar broke out a window to enter a Johnson City residence, ransacked the house and stole several items of value. Police said surveillance cameras from the residence captured images of Adams and his vehicle, allowing police to identify him.

Adams was held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.