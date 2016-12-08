Police: Johnson City man crashed borrowed truck after failing to return it to owner

Johnson City police charged Joseph Coffman, 37, 2414 Park Ave., with theft of motor vehicle over $1,000.

On Nov. 20, Coffman borrowed the truck from a Johnson City resident for construction work, police said. After two weeks, the owner tried to contact Coffman to get his truck back. Coffman responded with several messages saying he would bring the victim’s vehicle back, but he never showed at the times and dates he advised he would.

Police also tried contacting Coffman, but he never responded.

Early Wednesday morning, Coffman crashed and totaled the truck. Later the same day, police arrested him, charging him with the theft of the truck.

He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.