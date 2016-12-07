Woman used screwdriver to injure mom's boyfriend at Johnson City trailer park, police say

Tambra M. Lyons, 3121 W, Walnut St., Lot 8, was arrested after the altercation at Lot 40 in the same park.

Police said the victim, who lives at Lot 40, reported that Lyons came to his trailer to speak to her mother, who is his girlfriend. The told police he would not allow Lyons into the mobile home, so she tried forcing her way inside.

Lyons had a screwdriver in her hand and she began to swing it around, he told police. When he tried to shove her out the door, she struck him with the screwdriver.

Police said a witness corroborated the victim’s account.

Due to the victim’s injuries and the witness’ statement, police charged Lyons with aggravated assault. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 with a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.