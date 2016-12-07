“They challenged our colonel and specifically this recruit class,” the THP’s Lt. Bill Miller said. He took the challenge to the training staff, but said “this needed to be something the cadets wanted to do, and if they wanted to they needed to come up with their own answer to the challenge.”

And, that’s exactly what Recruiting Class 1216 did.

“We received the challenge from Virginia State Police on Nov. 22, but we had so much going on then,” Miller said, referring to a deadly bus crash, tornadoes the Gatlinburg wildfires. “They didn’t have an opportunity to address the challenge until this past Friday,” but the cadets worked quickly, developed a plan and put it into motion on Monday.

The four-minute video shows trooper cadets in all stages of frozen activity and suspension as they lift, drop and stack cans, boxes and cases of food for the drive.

“They had a lot of fun,” making the video, Miller said. “Training is very tough, rigorous … this gave them some time to release some steam.”

The VSP recruit class published its mannequin challenge/food drive video on Nov. 22. Food gathered in the food drive went to families in need at Thanksgiving. The THP food drive will benefit the Gatlinburg and Sevier County area, Miller said.

But the food drive won’t just benefit those in need ayer the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires. The exercise also helped recruits build a stronger bond to each other and a connection to the community, Miller said. “It promotes teamwork and camaraderie. It also will give them an ownership, or buy-in, do a much better job,” as a trooper. “It’s a life lesson skill they can translate when they get out onto the road.”

After contacting different charities in the Gatlinburg area, Miller said the recruiting class chose Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries to be the recipient of items gathered.

“We wanted to go a step further … we wanted to do something that was really going to be beneficial,” Miller said. “They are begging for donations,” Miller said. “Whatever people give will go to fellow Tennesseans. It’s not going to anywhere across the country. … It’s going to benefit friends and neighbors in Tennessee.”

Miller said the THP sent more than 100 state troopers to the Gatlinburg area to assist with evacuation, search and rescue and recovery operations.

The public can get in on the food drive by donating items at any major THP district office, including the Fall Branch district office.