Juveniles face arson charges in East Tennessee wildfires

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, local District Attorney General James Dunn and Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced charges at a news conference Wednesday, but released few other specifics about the juveniles or how the fires started.

Dunn said the juveniles face aggravated arson charges in the fire in the Chimney Tops area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 23. Amid hurricane-force winds, the fire spread to the Gatlinburg area early last week, causing widespread damage. They’re being held in the Sevier County juvenile detention center.

“Our promise is that we will do every effort to help bring closure to those who have lost so much,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn.

The juveniles are from Tennessee, but not Sevier County, where the fires spread. Otherwise, officials said state law prevents releasing more information about them.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could come. It’s also possible that the case could be transferred to an adult criminal court, Dunn said.

The juveniles are entitled to a detention hearing within 72 hours in which a juvenile court judge will decide to hold them without bond, hold them with bond, or release them, Dunn said.

Dunn constantly said everything was “part of the investigation” when asked for details.

Asked if others could be charged in the fire, Dunn repeated that “everything’s on the table.”

“We don’t know,” he said.

Last week’s wildfires destroyed much of the Gatlinburg area, damaging or destroying an estimated 1,600 homes and business and leaving at least 14 people dead.

———

Earlier report posted at 3:15 p.m.:

Arson charges have been placed against two juveniles in the Sevier County wildfire investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported in a tweet this afternoon.

"Our promise is that we will do our very best to help bring closure to those who have lost so much,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn was quoted as saying in a second tweet.

Each of the juveniles has been charged with aggravated arson. TBI conducted a 3 p.m. news conference announcing the charges.

The TBI later said in a news release that an investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, National Park Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the charges.

Last week, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI Special Agents began working alongside the National Park Service and ATF to investigate the wildfires that began last month. During the course of the investigation, information was developed that two juveniles allegedly started the fire.

Today, a petition was filed in juvenile court charging the juveniles with aggravated arson. Both were taken into custody and taken to the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation remained open.

Last week’s wildfires destroyed much of the Gatlinburg area, damaging or destroying an estimated 1,600 homes and business and leaving at least 14 people dead.

This is a developing story. Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for more details.