Johnson City police: Man who ducked Hooters bill earned 5th DUI

Johnson City Press • Today at 8:55 AM

Police found a man drinking a beer in his vehicle with the engine on after he refused to pay his bill at Johnson City’s Hooters Restaurant, police said, resulting in his fifth DUI arrest.

Flint Smith, 53, 525 40th Ave. North, Nashville, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after police went to Hooters, 2288 N. Roan St., about a patron refusing to pay his bill.

They found Smith drinking a can of beer in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while it was running. Speaking with Smith, police could tell was extremely impaired. After conducting sobriety tests, police arrested Smith. A records check revealed Smith had been declared a habitual motor offender by the state. Police asked Smith to submit to a blood test to determine to how much alcohol was in his bloodstream, but he refused.

Smith was charged with driving under the influence fifth offense, being a habitual motor offender, and violation of the implied consent law. He was later released from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. His arraignment was Monday.

