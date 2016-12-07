Johnson City police: Man who ducked Hooters bill earned 5th DUI

Flint Smith, 53, 525 40th Ave. North, Nashville, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after police went to Hooters, 2288 N. Roan St., about a patron refusing to pay his bill.

They found Smith drinking a can of beer in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while it was running. Speaking with Smith, police could tell was extremely impaired. After conducting sobriety tests, police arrested Smith. A records check revealed Smith had been declared a habitual motor offender by the state. Police asked Smith to submit to a blood test to determine to how much alcohol was in his bloodstream, but he refused.

Smith was charged with driving under the influence fifth offense, being a habitual motor offender, and violation of the implied consent law. He was later released from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. His arraignment was Monday.