TBI says Middle Tennessee credit union manager falsified loans for her benefit

Johnson City Press • Today at 10:02 AM

A credit union manager in Middle Tennessee opened loans in the names of family members and friends without their consent and used the money for herself, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

A Davidson County grand jury recently indicted Ashley Rubbert Comer, 30, interim manager of NGH Credit Union, on one count of forgery, one count of theft over $60,000 and eight counts of worthless checks.

The TBI said agents began investigating Comer no May 20 at the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Agents found that Comer opened loans in the names of family and friends without their consent and accessed the funds for her personal use. Further investigation revealed Comer wrote checks against her own bank account on several occasions while knowing she didn’t have sufficient funds to cover the amounts.

On Monday, authorities booked her into the Davidson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

