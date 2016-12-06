Police: Intoxicated woman gave another's ID at Johnson City motel

Andrea J. Blackwell, 24, 444 Shell Creek Road, was arrested after police were called to the Econo Lodge, 207 E. Mountcastle Drive, about 8 p.m. regarding an intoxicated woman in the lobby.

Police said Blackwell tried to identify herself as another person, using that person’s photo identification. Police also found drug paraphernalia in Blackwell’s possession.

Blackwell was charged with identity theft and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for today.