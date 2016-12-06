Man confessed to firing shots in Johnson City trailer park, police say

Police were called to Timber Ridge Trailer Park, Mayfield Drive, about 1:40 p.m. regarding a man firing a gun.

Witnesses in the area told police Daniel J. Dugger, 25, 3211 Mayfield Drive, had fired rounds from a handgun in the trailer park.

Police said they found Dugger at his residence, and he admitted to shooting at a target behind his trailer. Police said several houses were in close proximity to where he had been shooting.

Dugger was charged with felony reckless endangerment. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond and arraigned Tuesday in Sessions Court.