Tonya Canter, 39, 2492 Lakewood Drive, was arrested after the incident about 2:30 a.m. on Lakeview Drive.

Police alleged Canter choked the girl during an altercation that turned physical, causing the girl to gasp for air.

Canter was charged with domestic aggravated assault and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. She appeared in Sessions Court later Monday.