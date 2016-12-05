Uncle charged in NE Tennessee kidnapping now faces child rape allegation

Simpson, 58, 182 Pine Mountain Road, Rogersville, is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court.

After those indictments were handed down Monday, a gag order was issued in the case by Criminal Judge John Dugger, prohibiting the attorney general’s office or law enforcement from releasing information about the new charges against Simpson.

The Times-News learned, however, that shortly after 9-year-old Carlie Trent went missing on the afternoon of May 4, several of Simpson’s relatives contacted law enforcement and stated they were sexually assaulted by him when they were children.

It is the policy of the Johnson City Press not to use the name of victims in news coverage of sexually based crimes. This case, however, garnered national attention, and the victim’s name was widely reported, which is why her name was used in this report.

