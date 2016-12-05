logo

Thieves steal security system from NE Tennessee golf course

JEFF BOBO, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 4:57 PM

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community in identifying who was responsible for two burglaries that occurred at the McDonald Hills Gold Course near Rogersville within two weeks of each other.

The most recent burglary was discovered Thursday morning and apparently occurred sometime after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

McDonald Hills owner Brent Owens told the HCSO Thursday that someone broke the lock on the door to the club house and took several items including a Dell desktop computer, the security system, 12 pairs of sunglasses, three vehicle batteries, a John Deere SUV gas tank, and miscellaneous snack food items.

The total value of the stolen items was reported at $2,175, and the damage to the door was reported at $500.

More on the theft from the Kingsport Times-News.

