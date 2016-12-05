Thieves steal security system from NE Tennessee golf course

The most recent burglary was discovered Thursday morning and apparently occurred sometime after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

McDonald Hills owner Brent Owens told the HCSO Thursday that someone broke the lock on the door to the club house and took several items including a Dell desktop computer, the security system, 12 pairs of sunglasses, three vehicle batteries, a John Deere SUV gas tank, and miscellaneous snack food items.

The total value of the stolen items was reported at $2,175, and the damage to the door was reported at $500.

