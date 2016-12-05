Kingsport man wanted on felony assault, animal cruelty charges

James H. Winston, 23, is wanted on warrants for aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping and felony animal cruelty. According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, on Nov. 29 officers were called to the 400 block of Mullins Street in reference to domestic violence.

The female victim, 19, told police that when she returned home from work on Nov. 27, an argument ensued with Winston. He allegedly grabbed her by the throat with one hand and held her against the wall, using his other hand to hit her on the face multiple times.

When she fell to the floor he hit her on the back of the head, according to police, and she attempted to crawl out the back door. Winston reportedly put her in a choke hold to cut off her breathing, then dragged her in a bedroom and continued the assault. The KPD said Winston ordered her to stay there and took her phone and keys, while stating that he "needed to spend some quality time with the cat."

