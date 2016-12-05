Comptroller: Washington County's Sheriff's Office employees used maintenance facility for personal gain

“Based on interviews with the sheriff and other department employees, we determined that employees performed maintenance on private citizens’ vehicles after normal work hours with parts and supplies purportedly purchased with their personal funds,” Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson said in the report. “In addition, the sheriff informed us that the majority of the tools used at the maintenance facility belonged to his mechanics and not the county.

“We were unable to determine if any of the Sheriff Department maintenance supplies were used for private purposes. In addition, the maintenance facility was not plainly marked as property of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.”

The findings came from an investigation of selected records conducted Feb. 1, 2013, through July 31, 2016. Wilson also reported that the Sheriff’s Office did not maintain adequate controls over consumable assets at the maintenance facility and had deficiencies in receiving and disbursing insurance claim checks.

Regarding use of the maintenance facility, Wilson said Sheriff Ed Graybeal reported that that the majority of the tools used at the maintenance facility belonged to his mechanics and not the county.

Wilson recommended that employees should not be allowed to use county-owned assets for private purposes. He also said the maintenance facility should be clearly marked as property of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a response filed by Graybeal and County Mayor Dan Eldridge and included in the Comptroller’s report, all maintenance employees had been notified that no county-owned assets are to be used for private work of any kind. They also stated that proper signage will be installed to clearly mark the garage facility as property of the Sheriff’s Office.

