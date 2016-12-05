2 accused of Johnson City market burglaries

Russell Glen Cochran, 37, 1613 E. Fairview Ave., and Jessie Gene Buchanan, 36, 720 Fairridge Road, were accused of stealing cigarette cartons while burglarizing two Scotchman markets in Johnson City.

Police said reports were filed by managers at the Scotchman markets at 128 S. Broadway St. and 2696 Boones Creek Road, stating that a man had entered the stores’ offices, where he stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Cochran was charged with two counts of burglary, one count of theft of property over $500, and one count of theft of property under $500. Buchanan was charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft of property under $500.

Both were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting Sessions Court appearances set for Tuesday. Cochran’s bond was $31,000. Buchanan’s bond was $15,000.