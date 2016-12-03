TBI: School Resource Officer committed sexual battery while on duty

TBI special agents began investigating Charles Logan Abernathy, who works for the Cross Plains Police Department, on Nov. 30 at the request of the 19th District Attorney General’s Office.

TBI agents said that since Aug. 11, Abernathy committed sexual battery of a minor child while on duty as a police officer and serving as the minor’s resource officer. Abernathy serves as the resource officer at East Robertson High School.

Abernathy was arrested in Portland, Tenn., by TBI agents and booked into the Robertson County Jail on $200,000 bond.