Franklin L. Hamby, 43, was charged with aggravated assault after he was asked to leave the Johnson Inn, West Market Street, after he “was found to be in violation of hotel policy.”

Hamby was additionally charged after police found drug paraphernalia during a search.

Hamby was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $26,000 bond. He will appear in Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.