2 Johnson City men charged with aggravated robbery close to ETSU; Similar incident occurred on campus

Eshual Adams, 21, Longview Drive, and Jahmar Adams, 23, Riverview Drive, had approached the man at Student Quarters, 1301 Seminole Drive. Police said both men fled the scene in a vehicle, but were later located at a nearby business.

The East Tennessee State University Department of Public Safety reported a similar incident at 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to ETSU’s safety notice, two separate reports of armed robbery occurred at Buccaneer Ridge Apartments. In both occurrances, the students were approached in the parking lot as the returned to the apartments. The report said several men, one with a gun, demanded the students hand over their valuables and then told them to run away. No one was injured during the incident.

The ETSU Department of Public Safety said it was aware that Eshual Adams and Jahmar Adams had been arrested for a similar incident, and both departments were investigating. The two were taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $50,000 bond each. Their court appearances are set for Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.