Police charge men with theft from Johnson City Walmart

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Travis N. Padgett, 25, 149 Country Club Drive, Unicoi, and Brett A. Sneyd, 25, 101 Sun St., Johnson City, were charged with theft of property over $500 after Walmart loss prevention employees reported seeing them putting merchandise into shopping bags they brought with them into the Browns Mill Road store.

Officers waited outside the store with the employees, then stopped the two men as they exited through the gardening section.

Police said they admitted taking the items with no intention of paying for them. Investigators estimated the value of the merchandise at $963.38.

Padgett and Sneyd were transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held in lieu of $5,000 bonds. They were scheduled for arraignments Thursday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.