Man accused in death of 3-year-old returned to Carter County

Demetrius Deshawn Covington, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 3-year-old stepson, Ja’Kari Phillips. Covington disappeared after Ja’Kari’s mother took him to the hospital after he allegedly fell in a bathtub on Nov. 18. He was initially charged with aggravated child neglect on Nov. 21. That charge was upgraded to first-degree murder on Nov. 22, after Ja’Kari was pronounced dead. Covington was also placed on the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted List at that time.

Covington was found Nov. 23 at an apartment complex on Central Avenue in Dayton, Ohio. He was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and Dayton police. He has been held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, Jail until he was released to Carter County officers. At 2 p.m. Friday, the officers pulled into the sally port of the Carter County Jail and transferred Covington from the back of the patrol car into the custody of waiting corrections officers.

Ja’Kari’s mother, Ayon Jaleea Phillips, told police she had left the boy with Covington while she went to work on Nov. 18. Phillips said she was at work when Covington called her and asked her to come home because Ja’Kari had fallen in the bathtub and was injured.

Phillips told police she arrived at her residence and found the child having difficulty breathing and decided to take him to the emergency room. She was en route when Ja’Kari’s breathing became much worse. She phoned 911 for help. As a result, she stopped the car and began administering CPR.

Police officers quickly responded to the 911 call and took over administering CPR until the boy could be taken to the hospital. The child was initially listed in critical condition.

EPD Investigator Christopher Bowers said “upon observation, Phillips was found to have numerous bruises over his face, neck, torso, back, bottom, legs and foot.” He said the child became unresponsive and was placed on life support.

The warrant for Covington reported that medical testing revealed “the child had internal injuries, including swelling in the brain and a subdural hematoma. The injuries suffered by the child were considered non-accidental trauma and were not self inflicted.”