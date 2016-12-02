Local businesses cited in underage alcohol sales sting

“We’d been having some complaints from citizens who thought there were underage people being able to purchase alcohol,” Sgt. Eric Dougherty, supervisor of the Special Investigations division, said.

He organized the operation, selected an adult under the age of 21 and visited four businesses — Pat’s Mountaineer, 200 Water St.; Rite Quik, 603 W. Market St.; Cheap Cigs USA, 128 Princeton Road; and an unnamed location.

“We went to four locations that eventing and three of the four sold alcohol,” to the customer, Dougherty said. The employee who sold the alcohol was the person cited for making the sale and cited several days later. Those people, whose names were not released by police, will appear in Washington County Sessions Court next month.

Dougherty said the Alcoholic Beverage Commission will conduct its own investigation about the circumstances of the sale and determine what sanctions, if any, it will impose.

“The department will do these from time to time ... this one stemmed from complaints from citizens,” he said.