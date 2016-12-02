Jonesborough man accused of burglarizing business next to his home

Robert L. Rose, 26, 1170 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, was arrested after an investigation into a burglary at Rocky Top Installers, 1167 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road. Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Rose stole computer devices and equipment from the business and items from inside a vehicle parked at the business.

Rose was charged with burglary (non-habitation), auto burglary and theft over $500. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for today.