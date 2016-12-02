logo

crime

Elizabethton woman accused of shoplifting, identity theft

Johnson City Press • Today at 10:47 AM

Johnson City police charged an Elizabethton woman with identity and property theft Thursday night, after officers say she was caught trying to shoplift from a mall department store.

Angela D. Taylor, 35, 822 State Line Road, Elizabethton, was detained with another person at the J.C. Penney store in the Mall at Johnson City, 2011 N. Roan St., accused of trying to steal $194 worth of merchandise, according to Johnson City Police Department reports.

Investigating officers claim she gave them two different identities before they were able to ascertain her true name.

Taylor and the other person were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where Taylor was held in lieu of a $21,000 bond. Her arraignment was set for Friday morning in Washington County General Sessions Court.

