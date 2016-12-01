Arrest warrants issued for ex-husband in Southwest Virginia murder

Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes announced that three arrest warrants were issued Wednesday against 46-year-old Eric Monroe Jones. The charges include first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder.

Jones became the prime suspect in the shooting death of Janina Gina Lorraine Jefferson. Her body was found early Monday at the Appalachia water treatment plant where she worked. Authorities initially sought Jones for questioning in the homicide, and he was also being sought on a felony probation violation.

Wise County court records show Jefferson was awarded a divorce from Jones in September. One week prior to her murder, the couple was in Wise County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court, where a protective order on Jefferson's behalf was extended, a result of a domestic violence assault charge leveled against Jones and allegedly perpetrated on Jefferson.

