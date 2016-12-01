After jail in Carter County, Johnson City woman faces new charges here

Samantha Sue Robinson, 23, 213 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, was charged with auto burglary and theft under $500.

Police said her arrest resulted from an auto burglary reported at 301 Jay St. on Sept. 10. The victim found her vehicle had been entered during the night and her wallet was missing. The investigation led police to arrest Robinson.

On Wednesday, Johnson City police took Robinson into custody at the Carter County Jail, where she had been held on unrelated charges. She was moved to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $11,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.