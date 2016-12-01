2 charged with drug offenses in Johnson City

Police said complaints about drug activity led them to 2811 E. Oakland Ave., No. 21, where they arrested residents of the apartment, Jacob Potter, 28, and Angela Leslie, 46.

Police said substances believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine were in the apartment. Police also found drug paraphernalia and an unknown substance, which they planned to send to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s lab for identification. Additional charges were pending identification of the substance.

Potter was charged with possession of schedule II narcotics for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leslie was charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.

Both were held in the Washington County Detention Center with Sessions Court appearances set for Thursday. Potter’s bond was $20,000. Leslie’s was $10,000.