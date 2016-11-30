Kingsport native and wife brutally murdered; son arrested

On Wednesday afternoon, multiple Knoxville media outlets were reporting that Joel Guy Jr., 28, had been arrested in Baton Rouge, La. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says that Joel Michael Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were both stabbed multiple times and mutilated, probably over the weekend, then placed in acid solutions in an attempt to destroy the remains.

A family member of Guy Sr. told the Times-News that welfare checks had been requested for the couple, which spurred the police discovery of the murders in their west Knoxville home on Monday. One of those requests came from Kingsport, where family had not heard from Guy Sr. in several days.

