Kingsport native and wife brutally murdered; son arrested

Rain Smith, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 4:14 PM

Two weeks before a Kingsport native and his wife were set to move back to the area, police in Knox County say, their son murdered and dismembered the couple, then tried to dissolve the remains in acid.

On Wednesday afternoon, multiple Knoxville media outlets were reporting that Joel Guy Jr., 28, had been arrested in Baton Rouge, La. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says that Joel Michael Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were both stabbed multiple times and mutilated, probably over the weekend, then placed in acid solutions in an attempt to destroy the remains.

A family member of Guy Sr. told the Times-News that welfare checks had been requested for the couple, which spurred the police discovery of the murders in their west Knoxville home on Monday. One of those requests came from Kingsport, where family had not heard from Guy Sr. in several days.

