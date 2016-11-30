Elizabethton police seek help to ID alleged lottery ticket thief

Police said the woman stole assorted lottery tickets while the cashier was working in another area of the store. Shortly after the theft occurred, the same woman redeemed some of the stolen lottery tickets at a convenience store in Johnson City.

The woman was described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was driving a silver Hyundai Elantra at the time.

Police provided images from surveillance recordings at the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabethton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 297-9002 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (423) 542-7574.