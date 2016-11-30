Bristol officers cleared in fatal shooting

The incident occurred on July 2 at the Speedway Inn. BTPD officers Michael Nygaard and Logan Welch were attempting to serve warrants on Jonathan Justiss, 50.

At the time, Bristol police said officers responded to the Speedway Inn, 1403 Bluff City Highway, at about 6:44 p.m. in an attempt to serve arrest warrants on a man who may have been staying at the inn.

Officers gained entry to the room and found Justiss was present. When told he was under arrest, he produced a firearm. The officers then defended themselves, police said at the time.

The officers were uninjured, but Justiss was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where the Justiss later died.

According to Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus, a subsequent Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe determined that Justiss initially denied that he was the man police were looking for, though he had been positively identified through both the tag on his vehicle and his photo ID. He reportedly pulled his hands from his back he held a pistol, spurring the officers to open fire.

