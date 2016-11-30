25-ton chicken feed spill shuts down NE Tennessee road

The accident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday as the truck was en route to deliver a load of chicken feed to a local chicken farmer.

Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Chris Vaughan said it appeared that the truck drove off the roadway, and when the driver attempted to get back on the road, the truck tipped over on its side.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Stanley Valley Road was closed between Highway 11-W and Blevins Road between 4:11 a.m. and 10:24 a.m.

More about the chicken feed from the Kingsport Times-News.