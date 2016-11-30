logo

25-ton chicken feed spill shuts down NE Tennessee road

JEFF BOBO, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 1:08 PM

ROGERSVILLE — Stanley Valley Road near Rogersville was closed for more than six hours Wednesday morning when a tractor trailer tipped on its side in front of Couch’s Greenhouse, spilling nearly 25 tons of chicken feed.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday as the truck was en route to deliver a load of chicken feed to a local chicken farmer.

Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Chris Vaughan said it appeared that the truck drove off the roadway, and when the driver attempted to get back on the road, the truck tipped over on its side.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Stanley Valley Road was closed between Highway 11-W and Blevins Road between 4:11 a.m. and 10:24 a.m.

More about the chicken feed from the Kingsport Times-News.

