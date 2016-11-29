City police charge Memphis man with drug possession

Roderik A. Johnson, 49, 7304 Hollorn Lane, Memphis, was charged with identity theft, simple possession of crack cocaine, possession without a prescription and possession of unlawful drug equipment.

The Johnson City Police Department reported he was found illegally parked on Henry Street, and while officers spoke with him, he lied about his identity. After Johnson consented to a search of his vehicle, police allegedly found a bag of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Once officers ascertained his true identity, an existing Mississippi warrant was found on him for sales/distribution of hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Johnson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $13,000 bond. His arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.