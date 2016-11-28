Man charged with shoplifting

Bryon Keith Price, 58, 112 Arnold St., was charged with shoplifting over $500. When his driver’s license was checked, he was also charged with driving on a revoked license.

Corp. Matthew Taylor of the Elizabethton Police Department said a 911 call went out at 12:15 a.m. to be on the lookout for a white long bed Chevrolet pickup truck. Taylor said he saw a vehicle matching the description being driven on Hattie Avenue and began following it. The truck turned onto Sycamore Street. The truck pulled into J & W Market, which was closed for the evening.

Taylor made contact with the driver. While speaking with him, Taylor said he saw the items in the front seat. He said Price eventually admitted to taking the items from Walmart. A driver’s license check was done, leading Taylor to charging Price with a fourth offense of driving on a revoked license. He said the license plate displayed on the truck belonged to another vehicle. Taylor also said Price did not have proof of insurance.

Taylor issued a summons to Price and instructed him to leave the truck legally parked and to contact a licensed driver to get home.

A short time later, Sgt. Shane Darling reported seeing Price driving from the parking lot of J & W Market. Price was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license. He is scheduled to answer the charges in Sessions Court on Dec. 12.