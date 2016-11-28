Kingsport police charge man with indecent exposures

The indecent exposures occurred on July 13 on West Stone Drive — when an adult victim was with a church youth group — and on Sept. 12 at a Sullivan Gardens gas station. Warrants had since been obtained by Kingsport police with the accused, Paul Slaughter, 22, located and jailed on Wednesday.

According to Kingsport Police Department records, in the first incident officers were called to 4500 W. Stone Drive, where a shaved ice stand was set up behind Walgreens. A woman told police that while she was with a youth group, a Buick sedan circled the parking lot and then parked beside her vehicle.

When she looked over, the driver was reportedly not wearing pants, stimulating himself and looking "directly at her." A description was given for the man — "shaggy dark hair, a dark beard" — with a license tag obtained before he drove away. The registration returned to Slaughter, police say, but a check of his Allandale residence that was on file found that he had moved.

