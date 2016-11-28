logo

Kingsport man accused in high-speed chase, crash with child in vehicle

Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 4:52 PM

ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man who allegedly led police on a 90 mph chase along E. Main Street in Rogersville Sunday evening before crashing with his 5-year-old daughter and girlfriend in the vehicle is facing multiple charges.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stacy Vaughan said he broke off the pursuit when the vehicle accelerated to a dangerous speed on E. Main Street, where the speed limit is 30 mph.

The daughter was properly restrained in a child safety seat and wasn’t injured in the crash, but the girlfriend was treated for a shoulder injury, Vaughan noted.

The chase occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday after Vaughan observed a blue Honda Accord with a tail light out traveling west on Highway 11-W near the Stanley Valley Road intersection.

