Johnson City police: Drunken tire slasher caught speeding away from Electric Cowboy

Dillon B. Brewer, 24, 157 Meadowview Lane, was arrested after police went to the nightclub at 1805 N. Roan St. responding to a vandalism call about 2:50 a.m.

Police said they saw Brewer’s vehicle leaving the area traveling south on North Roan Streest going 55 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police stopped him for speeding and suspicion of vandalism. Police said although he refused a blood alcohol test, Brewer was too impaired to be operating a motor vehicle, resulting in the DUI charge. After further investigation of the vandalism, police determined Brewer had cut the tires on another person’s truck. The damage exceeded $500. A records check indicated that Brewers’ driver’s license was suspended by the state of Tennessee.

Brewer was charged with felony vandalism, DUI, second offense driving on a suspended license, speeding and violation of the implied consent law. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.