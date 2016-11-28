UPDATE: Manhunt underway for murdered water plant worker's ex in SW Virginia

The Wise County Sheriff's Office issued a plea for the public's assistance in locating Eric Monroe Jones as a person of interest in the murder of Janina Gina Lorraine Jefferson. The victim was found dead Monday at Appalachia's water treatment plant where she worked.

Besides being sought as a person of interest in the Jefferson homicide investigation, the WCSO said Jones is also wanted on a probation violation under a previous charge of attempted murder for hire. According to Wise County court records that offense was filed in 2013.

Civil court records also indicate a final divorce decree from Jones was issued on behalf of Jefferson in September.

More about the homicide from the Kingsport Times-News.