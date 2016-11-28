Active shooter warning lifted at Ohio State, alleged shooter killed

Media also are reporting that a total of nine people were hospitalized.

————

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on reports of an active shooter on the Ohio State University campus (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured.

Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.

The university had warned students in a series of tweets earlier Monday that there was an active shooter on campus and that they should run, hide or fight.

The Columbus Fire Department says seven people had been taken to the hospital. It says two of those people were in stable condition. It didn't have details on the other five.