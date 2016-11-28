2 seen stealing tires for stolen trailer, Johnson City police say

Joseph Davis, 36, 632 N Cherokee St., Jonesborough, and John Hale, 51, 111 Lake Haven Drive, Gray, faced numerous charges after the incident that began at EG Trailer Sales, 4421 Bristol Hwy.

Police said the pair attached an Alumna trailer to a Ford Expedition and left on the Bristol Highway. The trailer soon developed a flat tire, so the men pulled into Winged Deer Park. From there, witnesses saw Davis and Hale unhitch the trailer, go back to EG Trailer Sales and steal two trailer tires. The pair attached the new tires to the trailer and drove away.

Witnesses gave police a description, resulting in a be-on-the-lookout alert to area law enforcement agencies. Police said a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper saw the Expedition towing the trailer on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport and stopped it.

Davis and Hale were each charged with theft of property over $1,000, vandalism over $500, and theft of motor vehicle parts under $500.

Both were held in the Washington County Detention Center on $21,000 bond each with Sessions Court appearances set for Monday.