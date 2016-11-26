Sheriff: Man held store clerk at gunpoint, attempted kidnapping

Around 7:25 a.m., Robert Edward Howland, 45, entered the Big Orange Market on Highway 126 in Bristol reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded all the money in the cash register.

Deputies said Howland then held the clerk at gunpoint and made her leave the store with him. Howland attempted to get the clerk inside his truck, but a customer reportedly entered the store parking lot. The clerk reportedly began yelling at the customer for help and Howland abandoned his attempt to kidnap her, deputies said in the press release.

The truck is a 1990s model white extended cab Chevrolet Silverado with running boards and a Tennessee automotive dealer plate on its rear bumper. Howland left the parking lot going towards Bristol on Highway 126.

Sullivan County deputies consider Howland armed and dangerous. He currently has warrants for his arrest from the United States Marshals Service for failure to register as a sex offender.

In addition, warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping are being obtained by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone sees Howland or knows his whereabouts, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7500.