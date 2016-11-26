Man charged with several offenses after nearly striking teenager with car

James N. (Miles) Scott III, 23, 779 Rector Laurel Drive, was charged after officers said they were conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 26 near mile marker 26 on Friday afternoon when a silver Chrysler Sebring was clocked going 76 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone traveling westbound.

The vehicle initially stopped near mile marker 25, and then the vehicle sped off from the traffic stop, police said.

The vehicle continued westbound at a very high rate of speed, driving recklessly, police said.

Officers said they determined that the vehicle was not going to stop. The vehicle was then observed by another officer exiting the interstate, still driving recklessly, at the East Unaka Avenue exit, then attempting to go down the alley between Unaka Avenue and Myrtle Avenue from Elm Street in an attempt to hide from officers.

As the vehicle did this, police said, it nearly struck a 13-year-old boy that was playing basketball in the area. The driver then left the vehicle on foot, at which time he was apprehended by officers.

Scott was charged with speeding, failure to provide insurance, second-offense driving on a revoked license and felony evading arrest in Carter County, with that bond set at $5,500 with a court date of Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. in Sessions Court.

He is additionally charged with felony reckless endangerment in Washington County, with a $10,000 bond set.