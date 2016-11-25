Penn State won't fight $2.4M fine for lax sex abuse crime reporting

President Eric Barron said Friday that Penn State will pay the record fine even though it disagrees with some of the U.S. Department of Education’s findings.

An investigative report this month showed Penn State failed to comply with various aspects of the 1990 campus crime reporting law known as the Clery Act.

The report said Penn State failed to warn people about potential threats and led athletes to believe rules didn’t apply to them.

Barron says Penn State has beefed up training and wants to set a new standard for compliance. Sandusky is serving a 30-to-60-year prison sentence.