Accused Elizabethton child killer captured in Ohio

Demetrius Covington, 28, was found late Wednesday at an apartment complex on Central Avenue in Dayton. He was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and Dayton police.

Covington, also known as Demetrius Somerville, was wanted by the Elizabethton Police Department and the TBI in connection with the death of 3-year-old Ja’Kari Phillips. Covington is charged with first-degree murder.

He was being in the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton, Ohio, pending extradition to Tennessee.

Covington had been added to the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted List on Tuesday after the boy was pronounced dead, and the U.S. Marshals Service joined the search.

According to Covington’s arrest warrant, Phillips’ mother went to work Nov., 18 and left the boy with Covington, who was described as the boy’s stepfather. While at work, the mother was contacted by Covington, who told her Ja’Kari may have fallen in the bathtub and was spitting up.

The mother told police she got home and found the child having trouble breathing and decided to take him to the emergency room. En route, the child’s conditioned worsened, and the mother stopped to administer CPR. Police responded to her 911 call and took over administering CPR until the boy could be taken to the hospital. The child was initially listed in critical condition.

Police said Phillips had numerous bruises over his face, neck, torso, back, bottom, legs and foot. The boy became unresponsive and was placed on life support. The warrant reported medical testing revealed “the child had internal injuries, including swelling in the brain and a subdural hematoma. The injuries suffered by the child were considered non-accidental trauma and were not self inflicted.”

Covington reportedly left the residence while the mother took Ja’Kari to the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued for Covington, charging him with aggravated child neglect.

Phillips remained on life support until Tuesday, when he was pronounced dead from his injuries. The charges against Covington were then upgraded to first-degree murder.

Covington was described by law enforcement officers as a known member of the Bloods street gang.