Washington County escapee indicted on new charges: escape, attempted escape, witness tampering

Timothy Eugene England, 38, was captured in Michigan three days after his Aug. 30 escape. Local law enforcement and federal agents had worked around the clock searching for England and followed up on leads of possible sightings in the Gray area. Instead, England was able to make his way to Royal Oak, Michigan, 583 miles from Jonesborough and approximately 14 miles north of Detroit.

He was indicted on charges of bank robbery and using a weapon in a crime of violence in June as well as violating his federal supervised release related to previous convictions. The superseding indictment came down Oct. 12 and includes the bank robbery charges and three new charges related to the escape. England is now charged with an attempted escape on Aug. 16; “attempt to intimidate, threaten or corruptly persuade the intended victim, hereinafter ‘IV,’ with the intent to influence, delay and prevent the testimony of IV in an official proceeding,” on Aug. 21 and escape on Aug. 30.

England’s escape was the first at the detention center, which opened in June 1995. Inmates have been charged with escape in the past, but those incidents involved inmates walking off from a work detail or not returning from work release.

Further information about the new federal charges related to the escape were not detailed in the indictment, and England has not yet appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

In the meantime, England has remained in custody in Michigan, according to federal court documents. He was arrested after a Royal Oak police officer saw England trying to use drugs in a parking lot. He was found with a toy gun and a bank robbery note.

“England was completely uncooperative and had no identification on him at the time of his arrest,” police said in a release after England’s arrest on the Friday of Labor Day weekend after his escape on the previous Tuesday.

“Due to the holiday weekend, it was not until Tuesday that Royal Oak police discovered England was wanted for escaping custody of Tennessee authorities while awaiting trial for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.”

England allegedly resisted when the Michigan officer approached him and tried to keep England from shooting up drugs. After a struggle, England broke free and ran but the officer caught up to him and a second struggle began. During that incident, the officer said England repeatedly tried to stab him with the syringe before breaking free again. The officer caught England as he tried to squeeze through a narrow gap in a wall in an alcove of a parking structure.

Police in Michigan said they discovered England had stolen a vehicle in North Carolina on Aug. 31 and several hours later came into possession of a stolen credit car in Virginia. After his arrest, England was taken to a hospital for an unknown medical condition and continued to refused to identify himself.

Federal court documents indicate England was being held at an Oakland County, Michigan, detention facility. He also faced charges in Michigan, which he waived to Oakland County Circuit Court during a preliminary hearing. England pleaded guilty to the charges, which included resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and possession of a stolen vehicle. The sentence range to which he was sentenced was two to 10 years in a Michigan state prison.

England is scheduled for arraignment and initial appearance in Greeneville’s federal court on Dec. 21.