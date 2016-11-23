U.S. Marshal Service joins search for Covington

Covington, also known as Demetrius Somerville, is described by law enforcement officers as a known member of the Bloods street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We have a lot of people searching for him right now,” said Capt. Joy Shoun, head of the Elizabethton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Shoun said the U.S. Marshals Service has joined with Elizabethton and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the search.

“We want to bring this man to justice, so he can have his day in court,” Shoun said.

Covington was placed on the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted List on Tuesday, after the child, Ja’Kari Phillips, was pronounced dead.

According to the unserved arrest warrant, on Nov. 18 Phillips’ mother went to work and left the boy in the care of Covington, who was described as the boy’s stepfather. While at work, the mother was contacted by Covington, who told her Ja’Kari may have fallen in the bathtub and was now spitting up. He requested the mother come home.

The mother told police she arrived at her residence and found the child having difficulty breathing and decided to take him to the emergency room. She was en route when JaKari’s breathing became much worse. She phoned 911 for help. As a result, she stopped the car and began administering CPR.

Police officers quickly responded to the 911 call and took over administering CPR until the boy could be taken to the hospital. The child was initially listed in critical condition.

EPD Investigator Christopher Bowers said “upon observation, Phillips was found to have numerous bruises over his face, neck, torso, back, bottom, legs and foot.” He said the child became unresponsive and was placed on life support.

The warrant reported medical testing revealed “the child had internal injuries, including swelling in the brain and a subdural hematoma. The injuries suffered by the child were considered non-accidental trauma and were not self inflicted.”

Covington reportedly left the residence while the mother took Ja’Kari to the hospital. He has not been seen since. An arrest warrant was issued for Covington, charging him with aggravated child neglect.

Phillips remained on life support until Tuesday, when the child was pronounced dead from his injuries. The charges against Covington were then upgraded to first-degree murder.

Last weekend’s incident was not the first incident involving Phillips and the child. On Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., EPD Officer Kirk Carrier was dispatched to an apartment on Bluefield Avenue in reference to a 3-year-old child outside his residence.

Sgt. Curtis Bullock spoke with the witness who called 911 about the unattended child. The witness said he never saw an adult with the child and was concerned for the child’s safety. Another neighbor told officers which apartment belonged to the child’s parents.

Carrier reported he knocked on the door and eventually Covington and a woman answered the door. He said there was an odor of marijuana in the residence. Carrier said he observed a box of sandwich bags, a digital scale, cigarette rolling papers and a green stem. During a search of the apartment, officers found several smoking devices and cigarette roaches.

Covington was issued a criminal summons charging him with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was due to appear in Sessions Court on Dec. 13.

Since being placed on the Most Wanted list, several videos posted on Facebook have become an item of interest. Shoun said her office has been reviewing the videos. In one video, Covington expresses anger in a profanity laden rant. He describes a time when he was in prison, The Facebook video can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/martha.paul.14/videos/655838717920972/?autoplay_reason=ugc_default_allowed&video_container_type=1&video_creator_product_type=0&app_id=6628568379&live_video_guests=0. Viewer discretion is advised.

Covington is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-824-3463. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.