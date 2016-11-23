UPDATED: Johnson City man charged with stealing from Eastman Credit Union

On Oct. 27, the Eastman Credit Union branch at 421 N. State of Franklin Road reported thefts that had occurred October 18 and 19.

Police identified Kenneth R. Correll II, 35, 1011 Justus Drive, and charged him on Tuesday with theft over $1,000.

In a report, Johnson City police said Correll wrote two checks on his account to his sister, endorsed them and then wrote his own name under them. He then withdrew the money from the account. The checks totaled $1,565.

Police said Correll claimed his wife had deposited the money, but his actions were caught on video surveillance recordings.

Correll was released Tuesday evening from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He was due in Sessions Court on Wednesday.